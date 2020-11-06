Boyd Byron Bachelder Sr. (1946-2020)

PHILLIPS - Boyd Byron Bachelder Sr., 74, passed away on October 30, 2020, en route to the hospital. He was born on September 7, 1946, in Avon, son of Jobie and Esther (Anderson) Bachelder. On April 12, 1980, Boyd married Rhoda Tracy in Phillips. Over the years, he worked for 3 B Bridge Builders, and for the Town of Phillips at the transfer station and plowing town roads. Boyd enjoyed playing cards, fishing, riding four-wheelers, listening to music, and spending time with his family.

Boyd is survived by his wife of 40 years, Rhoda Bachelder of Phillips; five daughters, Brandy Campbell of Phillips, Heather Bachelder of Farmington, Valene Bachelder of Livermore, Nicole Waas of Auburn, and Vicki Bachelder of Farmington; two sons, Boyd Bachelor Jr. of Wilton and AJ Bachelder of North Carolina; many grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.