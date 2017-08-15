Brandyn Michael Whelpley (2000-2017)

JAY – On August 11, 2017 we lost Brandyn Michael Whelpley, 17, of Jay, at his home in Jay. We lost our precious son much too soon.

He was born, the oldest of five, on June 26, 2000 at Farmington, a son of Kevin and Stephanie (Yeaton) Whelpley. He attended schools in Jay and would have been entering his senior year at Spruce Mtn. High School.

Brandyn was a kind sweet loving soul, a son every parent wants, and a brother every kid wishes they had. He was a great friend to everyone, and always knew how to make someone smile with his quirky sense of humor. He loved running, lifting weights, music, watching wrestling and football; he was a huge Bronco’s fan. Brandyn enjoyed going for rides with his Nana to get his favorite Dunkin Donuts coffee and shopping with Grampa Steve. He loved sneakers and could never have enough! He also had a passion for cars of all makes and models.

Brandyn liked to volunteer at Bean’s Corner Baptist Church’s Vacation Bible School, and was well-liked by those with whom he interacted.

He will forever be loved and missed by his family, who are deeply saddened by his passing: his mom and dad, Stephanie and Kevin Whelpley of Jay; his brother, Trevor M. and sisters Kailyn M., Gracie E. and Raegan M., all of Jay; his very special cousin Rhylie Bubier of Jay; maternal grandmother Cathi Burke and her husband, Alan, of Farmington; maternal grandfather, Steven Yeaton of Dover, NH; paternal grandparents, Michael and Elaine Whelpley of Farmington; maternal great-grandparents, Lewis and Roberta Yeaton of E. Wilton; paternal great-grandparents Michael and Marilyn Whelpley of Titusville, Florida; maternal great-grandmother, his Nana, Cynthia Galen of Wilton; several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his maternal great-grandfather, David Galen and paternal great-grandparents: Loren “Snooky” Durrell and Eldora Durrell.

Family and friends are invited to call at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Rd., (Rtes. 2 & 27) Farmington on Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held Thursday morning at 11 a.m. from the Farmington Baptist Church, with Pastor Ira Hall officiating. Private family committal services will be held at Webster Cemetery, Rte. 156, Farmington. A reception will follow services in the church vestry. All are welcome.

Remembrance gifts may be given to either the Ronald McDonald House 250 Brackett Street Portland, Me. 04102 or to the Brandyn Whelpley Memorial Fund c/o Spruce Mtn. High School 33 Community Drive Jay, Me. 04239. His family encourages you to visit his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com