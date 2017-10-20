Brenda ‘Gaga’ Kay (Rogers) Marr (1947-2017)

NORRIDGEWOCK - Brenda “Gaga” Kay (Rogers) Marr, 70, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Oct. 16, 2017 at Maine Medical Center in Portland with her family by her side.

She was born Jan. 9, 1947 with her twin Glenda in Skowhegan, the daughter of Payson Rogers and Emma F. “Mamie” Blaisdell.

Brenda was educated in the schools of Norridgewock and Skowhegan. She worked at Norrwock Shoe, New Balance and My Cousin’s Place restaurant, where she was known to be the fastest waitress in town. She retired from Sappi Fine Paper.

Brenda had faith in the Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She enjoyed singing good old country music with her friends and family while enjoying an ice, cold Natty, gambling, politics, traveling, reading and most of all spending time with her children and grandchildren, all of whom she loved dearly. She had a place in her heart for those in need and helped as many as she could. She touched more people’s lives than she will ever know.

She is survived by her daughters, Felicia and husband Bruce, Jennifer and husband Pete and Michele and husband Jeff; grandsons, Alexander, Zachery (Annie), Ethan, Lucas (Nicolette), Sam (Katie), Adam (Tori) and her granddaughter, Livie; sisters, Sandra Watt and husband, Norval and twin sister Glenda; brothers, Tim Holt and wife Pauline and Gaylon Rogers and wife Sharon; several special nieces and nephews; boyfriend, Lou Padula; and many special friends that she considered family. She was predeceased by her husband, Raymond Marr; parents; sisters, Jean and Dianne; brother, Joe; and niece, Patricia Bickford

When thinking of Brenda “Gaga”, remember this. She swore like a sailor and was very proud of it. “USA, USA, ...”

A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 28, 2017 at the Madison VFW, 58 Preble Avenue, Madison.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Lung Association, 122 State Street, Augusta, ME, 04330.

Arrangements under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan.