Brenda L. McKissick (1947-2017)

STRATTON - Brenda L. McKissick, 69, passed away July 11, 2017 at her home in Stratton, surrounded by her family. She was born August 27, 1947 in Saint Stevens, New Brunswick, the daughter of Guy and Fay (Dembow) Farris.

She was employed for a number of years as a certified nurse’s aide. She was a member of the Lyons Club in Stratton for years and enjoyed cooking, picking berries, nature walking, and loved learning about different plants and nature.

Brenda is survived by her husband, Richard Nadeau of Stratton; 2 daughters, Deb Martel of Orange Beach Alabama, and Michelle Leblanc-Shields and husband Merle of Fairfield; 2 sons, Ron Ouellette and wife Darce of Turner, Quinn Tierney of Cicero, New York; 2 step daughters, Kate Nadeau of Biddeford, Nicole Garrity and husband Anthony of West Newfield; 4 grandsons, Cody Martel of Bar Harbor, Justin Meyer of Industry, Tavian Sullivan and Cameron Sullivan both of Turner; a great grandson, Jaxx; 2 granddaughters, Tressa Meyer of Farmington, MacKenzie Ouellette of Turner; 3 step granddaughters, Vie, Gala and Jacquline; 3 step grandsons, David, Patrick and James.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Brenda’s memory to Stratton’s Lions Club, Stratton, Maine.