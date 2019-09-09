Brenda Louise Eaton (1948-2019)

Brenda Louise Eaton, age 71, of Lehigh Acres, passed away August 30, 2019 in Fort Myers Florida surrounded by her loving family.

Brenda was born March 16, 1948 in Farmington, Maine to Richard D Beane and Diana (Ladd) Beane. Brenda attended school in Strong Maine. In 1965 Brenda and her family moved to Florida. On January 18, 1966 she married Kenneth Eaton Sr. and together they spent 53 years creating a loving family.

Brenda loved spending time with her family and could most often be found with her camera in hand telling those she was photographing “You better smile”. Brenda had the strength of a warrior and a deep faith is God. She will be greatly and deeply missed by her family and friends in both Maine and Florida.

Brenda is survived by her husband, the love of her life Kenneth B Eaton Sr., a daughter Diana Carver and her husband Mike, a son Kenneth B Eaton Jr. and his wife Lisa, 3 brothers Kenneth Beane, Gary Beane, and Danny Gillman, 4 Sisters Karleen Daggett, Jane Morris, Norma “Peachy” Tyler and Candy Flint. Brenda is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and many more nieces, nephews and cousins. Brenda was predeceased by her parents and a younger brother Larry Beane.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday Sept. 28, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Family Prayer Center 1380 N. 15th Street, Immokalee, FL 34142 with Pastor Bronc Flint officiating.

Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - LaBelle.