Brent Nelson Reece (1960-2017)

BINGHAM - Brent Nelson Reece, 57 of Bingham went home to be with the Lord on Nov. 7, 2017 after a short battle with cancer. He was born Oct. 27, 1960, and lived the majority of his live in Houlton, the son of Laurel and Evelyn (Keene) Reece.

He proudly served our country in the United States Army for a total of 7 years until his honorable discharge. Brent was known for his love of the outdoors and sharing his knowledge of hunting and fishing with family and friends, which also transpired through his blogging years.

Brent lived his life as an example for his son so he could enjoy the many facets of life that he had growing up into a man. The greatest gift Brent left us was the strength he showed at the end of his life. His love for the Lord was evident to all that talked to him. He wanted people to know that he was at peace with the knowledge of where he was going when he left this world. He will be missed by many.

He is survived by his loving wife of 12 years, Lori J. Reece of Bingham; son, Douglas Reece of Houlton; step sons, Joshua Gray of Poland, Caleb Gray of Poland; step daughter, Rachael Gray of Norway; brother, Bob Reece and wife Emily of Houlton; sister, Carol Reece of Houlton, Mary Reece of Houlton, Doris Reece of Columbia, S.C., Pat Gilman of Connecticut; 3 grandchildren whom he loved dearly. He was predeceased by his parents, Laurel and Evelyn Reece; sister, Loyce Madden; brothers, Paul and Larry Reece.

A special thank you to Walmart where Brent worked, and Maplecrest Rehabilitation & Living Center where his wife works. They were all there with support in every way. Also, to all the friends and family who were there and gave support at this difficult time. We would also like to thank Beacon Hospice who helped Brent though every step of this transition.

At his request, there will not be a funeral or visitation hours. He has said his farewells to his family and friends while he was here to enjoy them.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wounded Warrior Project P.O. Box 75851, 6 Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516

