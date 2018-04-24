Brewster Taber Hammond (1985-2018)

PIETA, Malta - Brewster Taber Hammond, beloved son of Arthur and Cynthia Hammond of Kingfield and Farmington and beloved brother of Margaret Hammond Cartwright, died unexpectedly from a coronary thrombosis in Pieta, Malta, on April 15, 2018. He was 33.

Taber was born in Bath on March 28, 1985. He grew up in Franklin County and was an accomplished athlete playing baseball, soccer, lacrosse and football during his grammar and high school years.

Taber graduated from Mt. Blue High School. He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Maine at Farmington and a master’s degree from the University of Hartford where he also became a member of the Sigma Alpha Phi National Society of Leadership. A specialist in fitting prostheses, Taber loved his job, particularly working with his young patients. From 2012-2015 Taber traveled to Peru to work for the nonprofit Dream and Working Together, Inc., a medical and humanitarian charity. He became Board Certified in orthotics and prosthetics prior to moving to San Francisco to work as a clinician at the Hanger Clinic. He then moved to Malta in December 2017 to work for MCOP International at Karin Grech Hospital in Pieta, Malta.

A lifelong athlete with speed, agility and especially strength, Taber excelled at sports and played with fearless drive, determination, and grit. Even as a young boy, he roamed Sugarloaf at large, first skiing and then riding every conceivable open trail and many that were not.

While at UMF, Taber discovered rugby and developed a lifelong love of the game that he played at a high level both nationally and internationally in India, Peru and finally Malta. Not surprisingly, when he moved to Malta in December, he immediately joined the Malta Rugby Football Union where he was a starting forward. Commenting on his brief time with them, his club noted: "He was a great player and even better friend who made an immediate impact both on and off the field." In addition to playing for his club, he was also part of the Malta A Side that played the Czech Republic earlier this spring.

In many ways, rugby reflected Taber - a strong, giant of a man who played at full throttle and loved the camaraderie with both his teammates and foes. Perhaps because of his unusual strength and grit, he was also extraordinarily gentle and loving—caring for and empathizing with those around him and his family. He especially adored his sister Meg’s children, Grayden and Emma Cartwright.

Taber is survived by his loving father and mother, Art and Cindy Hammond, his sister and brother-in-law, Meg and Keegan Cartwright, his niece and nephew, Emma and Grayden Cartwright, and a number of aunts, uncles, and cousins. Taber is predeceased by his grandparents, Richard and Jacqueline Kennedy and Peggy and Brewster Doggett.

A special thank you goes to Ian Fothergill, Clinical Development Manager at the Medical Center O&P for his invaluable assistance to the Hammond family in closing out Taber’s affairs in Malta. Another special thank you goes out to all of Taber’s rugby mates and lifelong friends for their overwhelming support and love during this difficult time.

A service will be held at the Sugarloaf Chapel, on Sugarloaf Mountain in Carrabassett Valley on May 12, 2018 at 10 a.m. followed by a Celebration of Life on the “Beach” of Narrow Gauge. After the celebration, those family and friends who want to join Taber on his last ride to the top of Sugarloaf are welcome for the spreading of his ashes.

Condolences and tributes may be shared on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com. Cremation care has been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the following organizations: