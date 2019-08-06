Brian Albert Romano (1956-2019)

Brian Albert Romano passed away on March 18, 2019 at the age of 63.

He was born on Jan. 24, 1956 in Farmington to his late parents, Albert and Elaine Leah (Dakin) Romano.

He was retired from Tropicana Products after 30 years of working on the midnight shift. He was a member of the Moose Lodge #1223 for years and loved to go bowling and playing cards with his friends. He was devoted to anyone that needed a favor and loved his pets, Tiny and Toby.

He'll be missed by his surviving sister and husband, Deborah E. (Romano) Perron & Roy; all the Dakin families in Florida; and other cousins in Maine.

Graveside memorial services will be held, Wednesday, August 14 at 11:30 a.m. at Demerritt Cemetery in Peru. Condolences and tributes may be shared on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com. Local care has been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Dixfield.