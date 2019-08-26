Brian Elic Blodgett (1951-2019)

ATHENS - Brian passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 17, 2019 at the age of 67 at his home in Athens, ME.

Brian was born on Oct. 3, 1951 in Fairfield to Clarence Sr. and Christine Blodgett. He was raised as one of 15 brothers and sisters on their family dairy farm. He attended the Fairfield school district where he enjoyed playing baseball and basketball.

In his early youth he worked hard doing chores on the farm and spent his free time raising chaos with his siblings, more so with his brothers. They would play whatever musical instrument they had on the hill behind the house, or toss around a ball that had seen many miles in its day. Laughter could be heard in whatever they did and many memories where made outside in the fields behind the farm.

Later in high school after seeing many of his brothers go into service Brian enlisted in the National Guard. He was a handsome young fellow in his uniform. He watched as his siblings grew and married off. He met his wife to be a few years after graduating. They married on June 10, 1972. He worked at Norwolk Shoe Company and Dexter Shoe. They lived in an apartment downstairs from their in-laws until they were ready to purchase a home on Hilton Hill Road in Skowhegan, ME. At this time their first two children were born, Crystal and Brian II. When the kids were five and three the family moved to a farm in Athens, ME where Brian decided to go back to his roots and take up dairy farming. Thirteen years later two more children were born, Alexander and Philip. The house was full and busy from dawn until dusk.

As their eldest children grew and moved away from the farm, Brian and Linda’s lives changed also. It was a difficult decision, but after running dairy then beef and back to dairy cows they sold the farm. They kept a piece of land down the road where they built their final home. His later years were spent enjoying the outdoors whenever he could and puttering around the house. He cherished the company of his four children, thirteen grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. He was the hardest working man we will ever know and never spent time passing judgment on others. His heart was big and his laughter loud. He will be greatly missed by all. We all love you for every family title you hold.

He is survived by a large and adoring family. His wife Linda of 47 years and his four children- Crystal and her husband Jim Bowman and their children, Brian II and his family, Alexander and his wife Jennifer and their children, and Philip and his family, as well as Brian’s siblings and their ever growing families.

Services will be announced at a later date.

Those wishing to give condolences to the family may send cards to: Alex Blodgett, PO Box 105, Athens, ME 04912

Arrangements by Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, Skowhegan.