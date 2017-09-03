Brian G. Ayer (1944-2017)

SOUTH CHINA - Brian G. Ayer, 73, passed away August 30, 2017 at Maine General Medical Center in Augusta surrounded by his family. He was born February 14, 1944 in Waterville, the son of Charles D. and Martha (Greenleaf) Ayer.

He graduated from Hampden Academy in 1962, then continued his education at Maine Maritime Academy in Castine, graduating in 1966. He was a member of the Marine Engineer’s Beneficial Association for 34 years and Pacific Coast District #1 (PCD). Brian was employed by Lykes Brothers, American President Lines, Moore McCormick, Prudential Grace, Farrell Lines, United States Lines, and Sea Land CSX. He enjoyed corvettes, boating, fishing, gardening, home defense (maintenance projects), traveling, coastal traveling, eating out, and collecting tools.

Brian is survived by his wife, Iola L. (Bickford) Ayer of South China; 2 daughters, Alexandra Pierce and husband Alan of Stratford, Connecticut, Laurie Poirier and husband Tim of Winslow; 3 sons, Randy Pottle and wife Gail of Palermo, Micheal Ryan and wife Heather of Palermo, Brian Aimsler and husband Diamon of Palm Springs, California; grandchildren, Nathan, Stella, and Lucas Pierce of Stratford, Connecticut, Tyler and Mason Poirier of Winslow, Jamie & Guin Pottle of Vassalboro, Lindsey Pottle of Palermo, Colton Ryan of Palermo; great grandchildren, Trenton Poirier of Winslow, and Ava Nugent of Palermo.

A graveside service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Brian’s memory to the China Lake Association, PO Box 6215, China, Maine 04926

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.