Brian L. Roy (1968-2018)

PORTLAND - Brian L. Roy, 49, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones Feb. 18, 2018 at Maine Medical Center.

He was born Dec. 6, 1968 in Portland, the son of Alton and Helena (Green) Roy.

Brian had graduated with a diploma from Lawerence Adult Ed. He was a member of the First United Pentecostal Church of Augusta and enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and raising chickens.

Brian is survived by, his significant other Pam Henderson and her two children Nick and Morgan of Winslow, a son Dalton Roy of waterville, three daughters: Tisheena Foss and husband Justin of Weston, Victoria Williams and husband Ben of Weston, and Kasey Inman of waterville; mother, Helena Roy of Waterville; father, Alton Roy Sr. and wife Yvette of Clinton; two brothers, Roger Green and Greatly missed and forever remembered by your one and only brother Alton Roy Jr. and wife MJ of Skowhegan, two sister Brenda Dodge and husband Daniel of Canaan, Laurie Ann Roy of Winslow. granddaughter, Aria Foss and grandson Chandler Foss of Weston, along with a few nieces and nephews. Was predeceased by his grandparents, Thomas and Gladys Green.

Celebration of life will be held at the convenience of family.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Brian's memory to the Waterville Area Humane Society, 100 Webb Road, Waterville, ME 04901.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.