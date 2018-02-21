Brian P. Gatie (1964-2018)

SMITHFIELD - Brian P. Gatie, 53, passed away Feb. 17, 2018 in Smithfield unexpectedly.

He was born Oct. 21, 1964 in Boston, Mass., the son of Lawrence J. and Carol M (Austin) Gatie.

Brian is survived by his children Tom Gatie and Jaime Vigue; Bryan Jr. and Amy Gatie; Michele Gatie and Octavia Hayden along with their many children.

He also has left behind his siblings Donna Roche and husband Tom of Millis, MA; Larry Gatie Jr. of Virginia Beach, Va, Ann Marie Keyser of Plainville, Ma along with many nieces and nephews.

Brian also leaves behind a loving extended family including Bertha Keyser and the late Bill Mitchell, Debbie Gatie, Keith Wilde, Bill Keyser and Bub Marden. He was called Daddio by his children's friends and was proud of that name.

He was employed for many years as a construction foreman for Knowels and worked for Roche's building Co. in general construction roofing and framing. He was currently employed at CPM Constructors as a bridge foreman. He was a hard worker, proud father and loving grandfather. He was an avid Nascar fan. He also loved the Patriots.

A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Mercer Community Center, 1015 Beech Hill Road, Mercer.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Brian’s memory to Back 40 Mx, 219 Salisbury Road, Canaan Me 04924.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 444 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.