Brianna Marie Belisle (1992-2018)

AUGUSTA - Brianna Marie Belisle, 25, of Harrison and The Rangeley Lakes area, passed away unexpectedly, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018.

She was born in Farmington on June 5, 1992, the Daughter of Marie McIntosh & Brian Belisle and was educated in the Oxford Hills and Rangeley Lakes Regional School districts receiving her Diploma in 2012.

Brianna was a kindhearted, compassionate, soft-spoken young woman who loved the ocean, animals of all kinds (with a special fondness for cats, rottweillers and pitbulls), hiking, longboarding and was extremely talented with the gift of drawing anything; if you asked her to draw it, she would master it wonderfully.

In her short time here, Brianna had been employed in greenhouse work and care and most recently in woodworking at Cousineau’s in Madison. Brianna leaves behind Her Mom, Marie Hawkins of Anson, Dad and Step-Mom Brian and Tina Belisle of Harrison, Grandmother Connie Douglas and Partner Reggie Dickson of Falmouth, Grandmother Rose Belisle of Rangeley, Brothers Jason McIntosh and wife Samantha of Farmington, Joshua McIntosh and wife Taylor of Pooler, Georgia, Joshua Russell and wife Nicole of Minot, Jordan Russell and Jonathan Russell and wife Sarah all of Norway, Uncle Scott Belisle and Uncle Dennis and Aunt Bonnie Richards all from Phillips, Aunt Sandra and Uncle Ken Hilton of West Durham and many Cousins, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by Her Grandfathers Earl McIntosh and Frank Belisle both of Rangeley and Aunt Lori Belisle of Rangeley.

Brianna loved to joke and laugh with her family and friends. Her presence, big bright eyes and beautiful smile could light up the darkest room. She will be deeply missed by all that knew and loved her.

A Celebration of Her Life will be held Tuesday Jan. 30, 2018 at 2 p.m. at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Rd. Farmington. Condolences and memories may be shared on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.