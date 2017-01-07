Bridget I. Whitman (1947-2017)

BETHEL - Bridget Irene Whitman, 69, passed away on Jan. 4, 2017, under the loving care of the staff at the Marshwood Center in Lewiston.

She was born on Nov. 18, 1947, in Gardiner, the daughter of John J. Rooney and Beverly Smith.

She moved to Waterville when her mom met and married the man who became Bridget’s Dad, Frank Staples. Bridget attended the schools of Waterville and graduated from Waterville High School in 1966.

She owned and operated Miss Bridget’s School of Dance in Waterville until she moved to Bethel in the early 1990s, and opened Miss Bridget’s School of Dance there. She was an active member of Maine Dance Teachers Club for many years. Bridget enjoyed spending time with her many friends, including “the Game Girls” and special friends Terri Glidden and Nina Wheeler, and dance students. She found a wonderful community of friends and neighbors in Bethel where she lived for 25 years.

She loved playing bingo, games of chance, and spending time at the ocean. Old Orchard Beach was a favorite spot for summer excursions. Being a dance teacher was of utmost importance to Bridget. One of the many things that she regularly said to her students was, “If you dance with your heart, your feet will follow.”

Bridget is survived by her two sons: Eric Bourgoin and wife Laurie of Oakland, Jimmy Bourgoin and wife MaryBeth of Winslow; three granddaughters: Lindsay and Morgan Bourgoin both of Oakland, JoAnn Bourgoin of Winslow; grandson, Conner Bourgoin of Boston, Mass.; brother, Greg Staples of Arizona.

She was predeceased by her parents, Frank and Beverly Staples, and sister, Gail Hughes.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the Blessed Hope Church, 10 Pleasant Street, Waterville with Reverend Michael Alix officiating.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Bridget's memory to Alfond Youth Center, 126 North Street, Waterville, Maine 04901

Arrangements under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan.