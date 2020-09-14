Bruce A. Foster, 63, of Chelan, WA died peacefully on August 27, 2020 with his family by his side. Bruce enjoyed excellent health and an active lifestyle especially golfing and skiing until late July when he began a courageous battle with a rare and dangerous disease.

Bruce was born in Farmington, ME to Everett D. Foster Jr. and Ethelyn F. Foster. The youngest of 7, Bruce grew up in Farmington, graduated from Mount Blue High School in 1975 and from the University of Maine Farmington in 1979. Bruce’s love for skiing, fast, began at Titcomb Mountain, continued while racing for UMF and throughout his life. Bruce was naturally athletic, an avid golfer, with a knack for coaching others in the sports he loved.

A job coaching the junior race team at Alpental brought Bruce to the Seattle area after college. Later he began his 30 plus year career in the commercial fire sprinkler industry where he was well-respected and considered by many as a mentor until he retired in 2016. He and his wife Dawn moved to Chelan, WA in 2019, a favorite vacation destination.

Bruce loved spending time with his family and friends and preparing meals for all when not on the golf course or ski hill. He loved Husky football games with dear friends, the Patriots, Red Sox and Celtics as well as the Seahawks, Mariners and Sonics when they weren’t playing his east coast teams. He loved to travel and particularly enjoyed golfing in Florida and skiing in Switzerland, France and Colorado with friends.

In addition to Dawn, Bruce is survived by his beloved daughter Alana and her partner Stuart Thomas, his siblings Leslie Michaud, Carol Ann Powers, Roger and June Foster, Audrey and Jeff Brown, Lee and Charlene Foster, Debbie Brady, Andrea and Jess Faubion and Kathleen Walsh, in-laws Daryle and Darlene Zrust as well as a loving extended family and many friends.

He was predeceased by his parents and brother George Foster. We are grateful for the love and support of Bruce’s family and friends and for the wonderful care he received at Lake Chelan Community Hospital and Swedish First Hill. A memorial will be planned when it is safe to gather again. Donations in Bruce’s name may be made to the University of Maine Farmington Ski and Snowboarding program.