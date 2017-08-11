Bruce Allan Wilcox (1934-2017)

FARMINGTON - Bruce Allan Wilcox, 83, of Phillips, passed away on Aug. 7, 2017 at Franklin Memorial Hospital.

He was born on June 11, 1934 in Warwick, Rhode Island, the son of Raymond and Edith (Harrington) Wilcox.

Bruce made his career in the Army National Guard as a Chief Warrant Officer, W-4, retiring after 32 years of service.

He was a distinguished pistol marksman, international pistol medalist, and a NRA firearms instructor. Bruce was a member of the Washington Lodge A.F &A.M. In North Kingstown, RI, Prescott-Fairbanks American Legion Post # 64 in Phillips, Wilton Fish and Game Club, Phillips Men’s Club, Phillips ATV Club, and the Phillips Sportsmen’s Club. He served on the Board of Selectmen in Phillips.

Bruce is survived by; his wife of 62 years, Ruth A. Wilcox of Phillips; his children, Robin Bliven and husband William of Wilmington, MA, Barbara Iarossi of Coventry, RI, Bruce Wilcox and wife Tonia of Aurora, CO; four grandchildren and three great grandchildren; and his brother, George Wilcox of RI.

There will be no services at this time. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.