Bruce Earl Grover (1952-2018)

NEW SHARON - Bruce Earl Grover of New Sharon, passed away Friday, March 23, surrounded by family.

Born May 13 1952, to Doris and Ivan Grover, he grew up in Brewer, Maine, and with the able assistance of his brothers, caused mayhem along that stretch of the Penobscot river, much to his mother's distress. In high school he met his first love in the form of the guitar, and he fostered a talent for playing classic rock such as Jethro Tull, and the Who.

He would enthrall anyone who happened by with his own renditions of classic ballads.

Throughout high school and college he was heavily involved in theater and art, appearing as Macbeth and sketching elaborate cartoon worlds filled with dragons and wizards. He attended college at University of Maine Farmington. Graduating in 1982 as a teacher, he went on to create the Alternative Education program in the Livermore Falls school district. He married Elizabeth Smith in 1976, and had two daughters.

Bruce loved his daughters more than anything in the world and he devoted his life to them... that is, until he met the 1992 Jeep Wrangler YJ. Let me tell you, that 2.5L 4 cylinder engine could haul, and Bruce fell instantly in love. He soon discovered the joys of off-roading and modified his Jeep accordingly. He installed a 3" body lift, a 3.5" suspension lift, and to complete the package he threw on a set of 33" x 9.5" x 15" BFGoodrich Mud Terrains. With this new beast he was nigh unstoppable on the mountain trails of western Maine. The only thing that could put him out of commission was an unfortunate puddle of mud... Or that CV joint that kept breaking, because the drive shaft was the wrong angle, due to the lift kit, and he was too cheap to get a longer one... Besides, VIP has that lifetime guarantee on parts! Anyway, when the Jeep was running it was always equipped with a guitar in the back, which had been endlessly repaired using 2 ton epoxy, (earning the nickname "Two Ton Guitar") so he could pause on the side of the trail - or when he got stuck - and play some old school Elton John or Eric Clapton.

When weather permitted, Bruce actively sampled as much peril as he could, and would often be found at Sugarloaf Mountain, skiing the double black diamond trails, that he was not qualified to ski, or mountain biking on paths that were never designed with wheeled vehicles in mind.

With his daughters ever at the center of his world, Bruce took them on his adventures as much as they could stand, but both proved to be much more sensible than their father, and mostly contented themselves with exaggerated, comical stories of his escapades and, of course, his guitar playing. On rainy days a terrible action movie served as a vicarious adventure that both girls were happy to accompany him on.

Four beautiful grandchildren had the honor of knowing Bruce, and while his activities became more sedate with age, he still happily set off fireworks in the backyard, and gave his approval to all their projects and awards with an enthusiastic "Far Out!"

He is survived by his daughters, Mae Swan, and Shelly Mooar, brothers, Seth and Sean Grover, his mother, Doris Grover, two nephews, and his grandchildren.

Also, it was a stroke. Obituaries never tell you how the person died, which just leaves the reader empty, wondering how it happened, so I'm telling you. There. Curiosity satisfied. you're welcome.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that you rock out to some Jethro Tull while engaging in an outdoor or artistic activity. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 6, 2018 from 5-7PM at Adams-McFarlane Funeral & Cremation Services, 108 Court Street, Farmington. Condolences may be sent for the family at www.adamsmcfarlane.com