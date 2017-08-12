Bruce Huggard Pooler (1947-2017)

ROME - Bruce Huggard Pooler, 69, passed away August 7, 2017 at his home. He was born November 7, 1947 in Waterville, the son of Edwin Winston and Alma Huggard Pooler.

He attended Mayfair High School in California and Thomas College. He was a veteran who proudly served his country in the US Army from 1970 to 1975 until his honorable discharge. Over the years, Bruce worked for the Maine Central Railroad, Pullen Ford and Kennebec Boat Repair. He also started Micro Marine Information Company, where he developed a computer boat estimating program which was later purchased and is now being used by Nationwide Insurance company. He was a Star Trek fan, enjoyed science, cats, and traveling. In High school Bruce was an active member of the Choir and Drama Club.

Bruce is survived by his wife, Cynthia “Cyndy” (Cox) Pooler of Rome; 2 daughters, Tracy L. Knox and husband Craig of Sidney, Michele L. Martin and husband Steve of Winslow; brother, Rodney B. Pooler of Waterville; grandchildren, Justin A. Knox and wife Melissa of Alaska, Cody C. Knox of Sidney, Sydnie Martin and Stephanie Martin both of Clinton, Trevor Willloughby of Benton, Justin Martin, Kaylee Willoughby, Nathan Martin, and Sophie Martin all of Winslow. He was predeceased by his parents, Edwin and Alma Pooler; son, Jason Eric Pooler; and grandchild, Tori Knox.

A graveside service will be held at the Maine Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Augusta on Friday, August 18, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, friends may make donations in Burce's memory to the local humane society in their area.