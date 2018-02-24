Bruce J. Hill (1930-2018)

SKOWHEGAN - Bruce J. Hill, 87, passed away Feb. 17, 2018 at Sebasticook Valley Hospital in Pittsfield. He was born March 12, 1930 in Meriden, Connecticut, the son of Joesph A. and Bibian R. (Higgins) Hill.

He was a veteran who proudly served his country in the United States Navy with honorable discharge. Bruce was an exceptional musician, playing piano as well as repairing and tuning pianos throughout the State of Maine. Bruce was a member of the Lions Club, Fraternal Order of Eagles and past board member of the Somerset Federal Credit Union.

Bruce loved to spend time at the Casinos playing the slot machines as well as shooting off fireworks at his daughters camp on the fourth of July.

Bruce was survived by 3 daughters, Patricia Caswick of Miami, Florida; Deb Salewski and her spouse Terry Plummer of Saco, Maine; Elizabeth Hutchins and her husband Roger of Canaan Maine; 1 son, Michael and his wife Sheri of Glenburn, Maine; a brother James P. Hill and his wife Ginny from Brainerd Minnesota; 2 grandsons, Christopher Hill and his wife Nyla of Titusville, Florida; Jason Hutchins and his fiancee Stella Selden of Kalispell, Montana; 6 Granddaughters, Lisa Schafer and her husband Will of Coral Gables, Florida; Christie Jones and her spouse Jodi Kulinitch of Edgewood, Rhode Island; Heather Rawding of Portland, Maine; Julie Plourde of Westbrook, Maine; Rachel Sangiovanni and her husband Omar of Miami, Florida; and Brittany Hill of Washington D.C; several Great Grandchildren, Nieces and Nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph A. Hill and Bibian R. Hill; a brother John Barry Hill; his first wife Delores Snow Hill; his Wife Sylvia A. Hill, and one Grandson, Aaron Caswick.

The family would like to thank the Sebasticook Valley Hospital for providing excellent care during his last days.

A graveside service will be held at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Dexter this spring.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing to make a donation in Bruce's memory, please send them to Somerset Humane Society P.O.Box 453 Skowhegan, Maine 04976.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.