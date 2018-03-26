Brylee Lucinda Hutchinson (2014-2018)

BOSTON, Mass. - Brylee Lucinda Hutchinson, 3, of New Sharon, became one of God’s angels, Thursday, March 22, 2018 at Boston Children’s Hospital in the arms of her Mother and Father.

She was born in Skowhegan on Sept. 22, 2014, a daughter of Ryan and Amelia (Allen) Hutchinson.

Brylee had a mystical aura that she impressed upon those she surrounded. She had a unique spiritual connection with God and her imaginary friend from heaven, Cici, whom she talked about and prayed with daily. Her eyes and presence would light up a room. She loved having her nails painted and dressing up like a princess yet enjoyed playing in the mud and caring for the farm animals too. She had a motherly nature about her, always the first one dressed and ready to head out the door, and always caring for others. Mature for her age, she was born to be a dancer, and in just three short years left a lifelong impression on her family and those who came in contact with her.

She will be forever loved and remembered by her parents, Ryan and Amelia Hutchinson of New Sharon; siblings, Karlie, Trent, and Natalie; maternal grandparents, Jeff and Lucinda (Ellis) Allen of New Vineyard; paternal grandparents, Randy and Sandra (Brown) Hutchinson of New Sharon; Maternal great-grandparents, Gerald and Cheryl Ellis of New Vineyard and Lendell and Elaine Allen of Strong; Paternal great-grandfather, George Brown of Farmington, and all other members of her family.

Brylee’s family would like to thank all of the medical professionals who cared for her at Barbara Bush and Boston Children’s Hospital and all who have walked along with her and her family during this journey. Ryan and Amelia would also like to thank all who have supported them throughout this difficult time.

Condolences and memories may be shared on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

A Mass of the Angels will be celebrated Tuesday, April 3 at 4 p.m. from St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Middle Street, Farmington where a comfort reception will be held at the Parish Hall following Mass. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, Thursday, March 29 from 5-7 p.m. Interment will be in the Spring at the family Cemetery in New Vineyard. The family suggests that those who desire consider memorial gifts in Brylee’s memory to Boston Children’s Hospital, 300 Longwood Ave., Boston, MA 02115.