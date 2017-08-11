Burns C. Hillman Jr. (1924-2017)

AUGUSTA - Burns C. Hillman Jr., 92, was welcomed into heaven on Aug. 9, 2017 with his family in his heart at the VA hospice unit in Togus.

He was born on Sept. 22, 1924 as the first child of Burns Sr. and Charlene Denico Hillman.

Burns was a member of the greatest generation, enduring the Great Depression, and honorably serving his country as a proud marine during World War II in such notable places such as Saipan, Tinnian, Guam, and the Samoan Islands of the South Pacific after his graduation from Waterville High School in 1942. At the closure of the war, he returned to Waterville and began his life- long employment with the Maine Central Railroad and was proud to always note that in those 33 years he never missed a day of work due to illness.

Burns married the love of his life, Christine Gilman of Waterville, in 1950, first living in Waterville and then moving to Oakland in 1967 to the home that he proudly built by himself and with Christine. His home life was completed with his sons Bruce and David. Upon retirement from the railroad, he and Christine enjoyed their summers in Maine and winters with their new friends and home in Hobe Sound, FL. Burns faithfully took care of Christine at both of their homes during her long illness of several years until her passing in 2007. Burns continued to enjoy his Florida retirement home every winter until last year and especially enjoyed the company and companionship of his best friend Shirley Grann.

Burns's passion for music was with him throughout his entire life. He attended youth music camps, actively played in the Waterville high school band, and then after the war was a member of several other marching bands such as the American Legion Band, RB Hall Band, and Kora Temple Band. In his later years he also enjoyed attending the New England Music Camp concerts every Sunday. Burns's other passion was his Red Sox and Patriots.

He is survived by his son Bruce and his wife Jane of Sidney, David and his wife Luce of Shelburne, Vermont, grandchildren Kara and her husband James, Kristen and her husband John, David, April, and Mallory, great grandchildren Maisie and Edwyn, and sister, Ann Barrows of Rockland.

Burns and his family are so very appreciative of the excellent care, concerns, and devotion so passionately delivered by Dr. James Schneid and his medical staff, the nursing team, volunteers, and other heros of the VA Hospice unit at Togus.

Services to celebrate his life will be held at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Civic Center Drive, Augusta, on his 93rd birthday, September 22nd at 2:00PM with a reception to follow at the Getchell Street Baptist Church in Waterville.

In lieu of flowers, please warmly send a contribution to the Getchell Street Baptist Church of which he was an active life-long member.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.