Byron M. Dodge (1937-2017)

WATERVILLE - Byron M. Dodge, 79, passed away Sunday, March 19, 2017 at Inland Hospital in Waterville.

He was born August 29, 1937 in St. Albans, the son of John A. and Florence E. (Harris) Dodge.

He was educated in the schools of St. Albans. He worked at the Cascade Woolen Mill in Oakland for several years. He was a veteran who proudly served his country in the US Airforce until his honorable discharge. On September 9, 1978 he married the love of his life, Carol Jean Cullen in Clinton. He loved western movies, especially John Wayne.

Byron is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Carol Jean (Cullen) Dodge and family. Byron wanted to express special thanks to friend and neighbor, Patty Clement of Oakland; Jamie Barker for Byron’s shave & haircut; Tonia Savasuk and Keith Spencer of Oakland. He was predeceased by his parents John and Florence Dodge; brothers, John and Ricky; sister, Alice.

Patty would like to acknowledge the wonderful care Byron received from all the staff at Oak Grove Nursing Home, Inland Hospital, Delta Ambulance, and MaineGeneral Hospice. Thank you all!

A graveside service will be held Friday, May 5, 2017 at 12:00 noon at the Maine Veteran’s Cemetery, Mt. Vernon Road, Augusta.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Byron’s memory to MaineGeneral HomeCare & Hospice, 10 Webb Street, Waterville, ME 04901 or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.