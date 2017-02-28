Caleb W. S. Maxham (1997-2017)

PORTLAND - Caleb W. S. Maxham of Farmington was born on Jan. 6, 1997. At the young age of 20, he passed away at Maine Medical Center in Portland, on Feb. 20, 2017.

He spent his final hours surrounded by family that Caleb had touched in some small way throughout his short, yet memorable life. With Caleb’s passing, we remind others that although his life would seem short to many, his life is one to be celebrated. Although we will miss him every day, he will forever remain in our hearts. Caleb left behind something special for each of us, which each one of us will hang onto forever. His compassion for family and friends doesn’t stop here, Caleb has provided five families an opportunity for life, love and happiness through organ donation.

Caleb is survived by; his father, George W. Maxham Jr. of Farmington; two sisters, Gina L. Hobert and husband James of Farmington, Matrika M. Maxham of Phoenix, AZ; four brothers, Branden J. Maxham and companion Michelle Gardina of Wareham, MA, James C. Maxham and companion Gina Verrastro of NY, Peter Berry of Madison, George W. Maxham of Tim Pond Township; aunts and uncles, Ariel, Tiffany and Teressa Hobert, Destinie and Isaac Maxham, Kiah Heron and Joseph Routson, Madison Berry, Ayden Noonan; grandmothers, D. Angela Maxham and Barbara Dunham of Farmington; and many additional family members and close friends.

He was predeceased by; his mother, Sheila M. Maxham; his sister, Joy A. Ackerman; and his grandfathers, George W. Maxham Sr. And James E. Dunham.

Cards and contributions may be sent to: George W. Maxham Jr., 173 Dunham Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.

Graveside services will be held on April 30, 2017 at 11 am at the Dunham Cemetery in Madrid. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938