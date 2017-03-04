Calvin B. Sewall (1920-2017)

WILTON – Calvin B. (Brackett) Sewall, 96, of Wilton, passed peacefully at daybreak on Thursday March 2, 2017. He was born on Sept. 15, 1920 on the family’s Keep Road farm in Jay. He grew up on the farm with his parents Herbert and Harriett (Brackett) Sewall and his sister, Mary. His family raised prize beef cattle and apples of many varieties that were shipped around the world.

He was educated in a one room schoolhouse in Jay and then moved to Wilton Academy for the upper grades. He graduated from WA in 1937. He then attended the University of Maine, Orono, where he earned a BA in economics, graduating in 1942.

During the summer of 1942, he worked at the Wilton Woolen Mill, making cloth and blankets for the US Army. He also served as a member of the US Ground Observer Corp., spending night after night watching the skies for enemy planes.

He joined the United States Army Air Corp in September of 1942, serving stateside in Florida and Wisconsin as a radio operator and mail room clerk. He separated from the Air Corp as a Sargent in 1946 and came home to Wilton, where his mother had moved, following his father’s death.

Using the GI Bill, he attended Columbia University Law School, graduating in 1948 with a LLB Degree and returned home, to Wilton. He passed the Maine State Bar and set up practice in downtown Wilton. He served Wilton and greater Franklin County residents through his legal practice for more than 40 years as well as serving as Clerk of Courts and as County Attorney.

He served his local community through active membership in the local and statewide Masonic groups (Masons, Knight’s Templar, Kora Shrine) and the American Legion. He was a founding member of the Wilton Lions and the Wilton Historical Society. He was also a member of the Franklin County Bar Association and was the attorney for the Town of Wilton. He was a Past Master of Wilton Masonic Lodge #156, Past Commander of the Wilton American Legion Post and Past Treasurer of the Wilton Historical Society.

He was an active member, for more than 75 years, of the First Congregational Church of Wilton, UCC. He served in many capacities within the church including moderator and church historian. He will be especially remembered as an usher and morning greeter.

Calvin was an avid tennis player and enjoyed long walks along the roads of Wilton. He would pick up bottles along the roadside to help keep his town clean. He enjoyed his time working the Lion’s Club book tent during their annual sale and the annual pancake breakfast. He also loved to show people the history of Wilton through tours at the Wilton Historical Museum. He loved to read, especially books about history and he studied politics. One of his favorite games was cribbage. He played every chance he could get, right up to the end.

Calvin was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Mary (Sewall) Cole. He is survived by his nephew Thomas Cole (Gail) of Florida ; his cousins, Susan Kaplan-Burgess and Andrea Kaplan who were his loving caregivers these last three years, and many other cousins.

We would like to thank his longtime doctor, Dr. Craig Lewis and his staff for his wonderful care over the years; and, would especially like to thank the Staff at Beacon Hospice; Cindy, Megan, Paula and Joel for their tender loving care these last 7 months.

Family and friends are invited to a memorial visitation on Wednesday March 15, 2017 from 5p.m. to 7p.m. at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Rd., (Rtes. 2 & 27) Farmington.

Public memorial services, with memorial masonic services and full military honors, will be held Thursday morning, March 16 at 10 a.m. at the First Congregational Church of Wilton, UCC, Main St, Wilton. Following services, a reception will be held in the church vestry, hosted by the Hospitality Committee.

A spring burial will be held at Lakeview Cemetery, Wilton.

Condolences and tributes may be shared on Calvin's memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.