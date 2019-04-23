Calvin Cecil Harris Sr. (1959-2019)

Calvin Cecil Harris Sr., 59, passed away at his home in Industry on April 19, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on July 11, 1959 in Bangor, the son of Albert and Elizabeth (Nutting) Harris. He lived in Industry all of his life and attended Mt. Blue High School.

In 1979, Calvin married Rosalie Abbott in Farmington.

Over the years, he worked at Farmington Shoe Co., Cousineau Lumber in Strong, and ran a salvage yard for many years in Industry. Calvin enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping with grandchildren, cutting wood, picking berries, going to lawn sales and scratching lottery tickets.

Calvin is survived by his wife, Rosalie Harris of Industry; sons, Michael Abbott (Stevie) of Athens and Calvin Harris Jr.(Natasha) of Farmington; three brothers, Albert “Buster” Harris (Linda) of Greene, Frank Harris (Joyce) of Wilton, and Archie Walker (Linda) of Kentucky; five sisters, Phyllis Mason of Industry, Sharon Carter (George) of Strong, April Grant of Salem, Grace Crouanas (Joey) of Limerick and Rita Sargent (Bob) of Hiram; seven grandchildren, Michael James Abbott, Michael Abbott Jr., Alexandria Perry, Jayda Abbott, Kasy Rose Brault, Lily and Bridget; mother in-law, Wanita Coolong of Farmington; sister in-law, Debra Billings of Lewiston; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

He was predeceased by his parents; brothers, Cliff, Bruce and Leslie Harris.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Maria Ikossi and staff of Lewiston and the Androscoggin Hospice team. Donations in Calvin’s memory may be made to the Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice, 15 Strawberry Ave., Lewiston, ME 04240.

A Celebration of Life will be held later in the summer. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.