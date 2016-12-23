Cameron E. Bopp (1949-2016)

FREEMAN TOWNSHIP - Cameron Emil Bopp of Strong died on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, in a car accident.

He was born on Aug. 23, 1949, a son of Ralph H. and Norma Ritter Bopp. He was a 1971 graduate of Dartmouth College, received a medical degree from the University of Missouri, and completed his family medicine residency in Augusta, Maine. Additionally, he completed a fellowship in ethics from Harvard University and diploma in tropical medicine from Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine.

Cameron was board certified in three areas: Family Medicine, Emergency Medicine, and Hospice Palliative Medicine, allowing him to contribute to Maine’s health care. Cam’s outstanding expertise and compassion made him a much loved member of the community that he served. He was the director of Emergency Services at Franklin Memorial Hospital, founder of Strong Area Health Center, staff doctor at Health Reach Clinic in Strong and Bingham, as well as medical director of Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice.

Currently Cam was enjoying his work as a physician at Mt. Abram Regional Health Center in Kingfield where he found deep satisfaction being a part of a staff who were close knit and dedicated to delivering quality care to their patients. Cam was a generous, kind, witty, energetic and passionate person-his deepest passion was to help others and save lives. Cam worked for Doctors Without Borders where he worked on missions in South Sudan, Ethiopia, Kenya, Uganda, Nigeria, Malawi, Sri Lanka and the Congo. He risked his life volunteering to care for Ebola patients in West Africa.

Cam will be deeply missed by the communities he served, both here and overseas.

He is survived by his son, Ritter Healey Bopp; daughter-in-law Taylor Bopp; his former wife and Ritter’s mother, Jan Healey of Strong; also by his wife Yana Volodka; brother Tim Bopp; sister Sibo Bopp; brother and sister-in-law, Tom Kenyon and Coco Bopp; and nephews and niece, Austin and Jessie Kenyon, and Iain and Christian Bopp.

Condolences and tributes and a memorial video may be shared on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

A celebration of Cameron Bopp’s life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2016, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the North Dining Hall in the Olsen Student Center at the University of Maine at Farmington, where memories and refreshments will be shared with all in attendance.

His family and closest friends suggest that memorial gifts in Cam’s memory be made to Doctors Without Borders, via its website here; phone (888) 392-0392; or mail to: Doctors Without Borders USA, P.O. Box 5030, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5030.

Cremation and memorial services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road in Farmington.