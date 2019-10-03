Carla A. (Olson) Paradis (1966-2019)

MERCER - Carla A. (Olson) Paradis, 52, passed away Sept. 29, 2019 at Maine General Medical Center in Augusta.

She was born Dec. 12, 1966 in Farmington, the daughter of Carl “Artie” Arthur and Ruth (Foster) Olson.

She attended local schools and graduated from Skowhegan Area High School, class of 1996. On August 31, 1996, she married James Paradis.

Carla is survived by her husband of 23 years, James Paradis of Mercer; son, Charles Olson of New York; brother, Carlton Foster and wife Karen of Smithfield; sisters, Christine Stevens of Smithfield, Lucy Foster of Mercer, and Lottie Stratton of Mercer; brother-in-law, Dana Tracy of Mercer; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and friends. She was predeceased by her parents; step father, Cecil Stratton; sister, Lorretta (Foster) Tracy; and brother-in-law, Gerald Stevens.

The family wishes to thank all of the medical staff that helped care for Carla.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. at the Village Cemetery, Main Street in Mercer followed by a Celebration of Life at the Mercer Community Center, Beach Hill Road, Mercer.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Carla’s memory c/o James Paradis, 31 Stratton Lane, Mercer, ME 04957.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.