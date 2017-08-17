Carla J. Dexter (1953-2017)

BINGHAM - Carla J. Dexter, 64, passed away Aug. 13, 2017 at her home in Bingham surrounded by her family.

She was born May 27, 1953 in Lewiston, the daughter of Harlan M. and Margaret L. (Bonney) Stevens.

She was educated in the Norway/Paris school systems and graduated from Oxford High School in 1970. On July 17, 1971 she married Michael Dexter in North Paris. She was employed by Margo’s Fashions in 1980 then, in 1993, she and her husband purchased the shop and operated it until their retirement in 2000 when they moved to Bingham.

Carla enjoyed gardening, decorating, flowers, collecting Precious Moments figurines, Mrs. Albee Dolls, and cut glass. She “did Christmas” all year; she loved Christmas.

She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Michael W. Dexter of Bingham; daughter, Shannon Dexter Moxcey of Bryant Pond; son, Shawn M. Dexter of Woodstock; mother, Margarett L. (Bonney) Stevens of West Paris; son-in-law, Eric Bernier of Livermore Falls; brother, Stephen M. Stevens and wife Donna of Sumner; 2 sisters, Stacey Dillingham and husband Kevin of West Paris, Kelly Stevens Whitman of New Hampshire; grandchildren, Patience Moxcey of Norway, Caroline Lake Moxcey of West Paris, Andrew Brenier of Livermore Falls, Allison Bernier of Livermore Falls, Kyle Dexter of Norway, Karleigh Dexter of South Paris, Katelyn Dexter of South Paris. She was predeceased by her daughter, Darcy Bernier and father Harlan M. Stevens.

A graveside service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Carla’s memory to a charity of their choice.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.