Carleen Miller (1936-2018)

CLINTON - Carleen Miller (AKA) “Ma”, 81, passed away June 27, 2018 at home with her family around her. She was born December 4, 1936 in Winslow, the daughter of Herman Bragg and Pauline Prentiss Thompson. She was raised by her grandfather, Roy Prentiss until the age of ten.

She then went to live with her mom and stepfather, Edward Thompson. She attended the Winslow schools and had to terminate her education to care for her mother due to a car accident that she was in. She met Lee Miller in 1954 and the rest is history. Throughout their married life, her only focus was family. Along came six children, she always said that “she had wanted twelve, but after her first six darlings, that was enough!”

Carleen was better known for always being on the road and years ago when CB-ing was the fad, her call name was “Roadrunner”. Ma would do anything for anybody. She babysat children in the neighborhood for years. She worked at Fort Halifax Poultry in the past to make extra money in the winter for fuel and Christmas. When they closed, she went to the Wash Tub III at Elm Plaza. Later on, she worked as a Personal Care Worker at The House in Shawmut, being with her “ladies” as she called the clients. They too called her Ma. She was so loved by everyone.

Over the years, she was always asked if she wanted to learn crating and her response was always, “Blessed be none”. She wasn’t wasting her time she said. Ma did like going out to eat, and spending time with any part of her family.

In 1985, the love of her life, Lee, passed away. In 1992, she started seeing a kind neighbor she had known over the years, John Bragg. Then more family was added and more road adventures continued. She traveled to Georgia, Texas, and even went to Las Vegas. She would still babysit, but now it was the grandchildren or great grandchildren. On the first day of every deer hunting season, she would get up at 2:30 in the morning to prepare a hunter’s breakfast for her sons and dear friends right up to this past November. So Ma, you have more than deserved your wings of gold, fly fast as you did in your car, and I can hear her now, “WHATEVER!” She was a lifetime member of the VFWA 8835 in Winslow, where she held the position of Guard for many years. She was the kindest woman that was put on this green earth.

Carleen is survived by daughter, Brenda Blair and husband Michael of Clinton; sons, Jeffrey and companion Laure of China, Wayne ad wife Jill of Winslow, and Kenneth of China; steppy children, Scott Bragg and wife Patty of Texas, Michael Bragg ad wife Sue, Kathy Hawkins of Texas, Terri McPherson and husband Conrad of China and Cheryl Csengery and husband Joe of Vassalboro; 23 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; brother, Grover Bragg of Palermo; sister-in-law, Diane Bragg of Oakland; dear friends, Paula and Don Carter of China for always checking on Ma; her “bestest” friend and confidant in crime, Ruth Markee of Waterville, the two of them were always “doing something” together; many nieces, nephews and cousins; lastly, her dear love of 26 years, John “Grampa John” Bragg of Winslow. She was predeceased by her parents, husband, Lee; two sons, Stephen and Bruce; and brother, Mavel Bragg.

The family would like to thank Maine General Hospice, Gretchen Morrow and the staff at Lovejoy Health Center for all their support during Ma’s and her family’s time of need.

A graveside service will be held Monday, July 16, 2018 at 12:00 noon at Maplewood Cemetery in Fairfield. A party will follow at the Winslow VFW at 175 Veteran Drive, Winslow.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Carleen’s memory to Maine General Hospice, PO Box 828, Waterville, ME 04901.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.