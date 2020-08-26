Carlene T. Rossignol (1946-2020)

WATERVILLE - Carlene T. Rossignol, 73, formerly of Oakland, passed away on August 23, 2020 after an extended illness. She resided at the Woodlands assisted Living facility. She was born November 18, 1946 in Waterville, the daughter of Daniel and Yvette (Gagne) Rossignol.

Carlene attended local schools and graduated from Williams High School. She enjoyed buying antiques and jewelry, rock digging, flea markets and yard sales, and the gem and mineral shows. She loved people and worked in retail for most of her life. For a few years she owned and operated a thrift store named Le Olde and New Shop in Augusta. The last several years before retirement she was employed by Shaw’s Supermarket in Waterville.

She was a long-time member of Corpus Christi Parish. She was greatly loved and will be missed by all.

Carlene is survived by her son, Stephen Pouliot and his significant other Lori; daughter, Kim Couture and her husband John; 4 grandchildren, Meagan Pouliot and her fiancé Tyler, Jillian Trask, Luke and Leah Couture 1 great grandchild, Addilyn; brother, Everett Rossignol and wife Hollee and their family; sister, Joyce St. Pierre and family; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, including her best friend, Claudette Cote.

The family would like to thank the staff at Woodlands, Maine General Medical Center, and the Sussman House for the compassionate care they provided.

A graveside service will be held Friday, August 28, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Francis Cemetery, Grove Street, Waterville for close friends and family.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan ME 04976.

In her words, "Let go, let God" May you rest in peace!