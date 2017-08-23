Carleton Whittemore, Sr. (1922-2017)

SKOWHEGAN - Carleton Whittemore, Sr., 95, passed away Aug. 20, 2017 at the Redington Memorial Home.

He was born on March 28, 1922 in Skowhegan, the son of Alton (Chuck) and Izetta Pearl (Dore) Whittemore.

On May 16, 1942 he married Lucille (Tillie) Charrier in Skowhegan. Along with his wife, they owned and operated Whittemore’s Restaurant, which was well known throughout New England and Canada for 40 years. Carleton was active in community and civic affairs and was an officer in the Maine Restaurant Association. He was a charter member of the Skowhegan/Madison Elks #2531, 60 plus year member of the Knights of Columbus and the American Legion. He was also a life, long member of the VFW. He was an active communicant of Notre Dame de Lourdes parish in Skowhegan.

He was a proud WWII veteran and served in the European theater in the US Army. He enjoyed family functions (especially spending time with grandson Wade, DeeDee and his great grandchildren), skiing, golfing (two holes in-one) and wintering in Florida with friends. In 2015 he was a recipient of a life-long achievement award by the Remember Me program sponsored by the Maine Health Care Association.

He is survived by two sons Carleton Whittemore, Jr and wife Jackie of Liverpool, NY, Darrell Whittemore and wife Judy of Skowhegan, grandson, Wade and DeeDee of Auburn, great grandson Nikolas of Los Angeles, great granddaughters Breeanna of Dartmouth, Mass. and Lydia of Auburn, sister-in-law Shirley Whittemore of Skowhegan and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 72 years, Lucille,

four brothers Alton, Kendal (Joe), Henry and Warren, four sisters Altina Cahill, Katherine Giroux, Marguerite Richardson and Flora Zappala.

The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of the Redington Memorial Home for their loving care, comfort and support. The family also wishes to thank the staff at Beacon Hospice.

A graveside service will be held Monday, September 25, 2017 at 11:00 am at the Calvary Cemetery in Skowhegan.

In lieu of flowers, friends may make donations in Carleton’s memory to Beacon Hospice at 45 Commerce Drive, Suite 12, Augusta, Maine 04330.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan &Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.