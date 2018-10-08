Carlton Edward Enos (1954-2018)

LIVERMORE – Carlton Edward Enos, Jr., 64, of Livermore, died unexpectedly, of natural causes, on Sunday Oct. 7, 2018, at his home in Livermore.

He was born Feb. 7, 1954, in Lewiston, a son of Carlton E. and Martha Lillian (Pinkham) Enos, Sr. He was a graduate of Leavitt Institute and continued his education at CMVTI where he studied carpentry. He later became a pipe fitter and was employed at Cianbro, BE& K Local 716.

Carlton was a member of the First United Pentecostal Church in Livermore Falls, and served as a Trustee. He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He is loved by his wife Laurie Cummings Enos, whom he marred on Feb. 2, 1991 at the United Pentecostal Church, Lewiston; their children: Carlton John Enos of Livermore; Timothy Edward Enos of North Scituate, RI and Sarah Jean Smith and her husband, Mark of Livermore; a “daughter” whom they adopted in their heart, Kayla Emerson, of Livermore; one grandson, Brantley Thomas Enos; two sisters: Barbara Bell and her husband, Ronald of Turner and Beverly Townsend and her husband, Doug of E. Dixfield. He was predeceased by his folks; a brother, Larry Enos and an infant sister, Bonnie Enos.

Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours Wednesday evening 6-8 PM at the First United Pentecostal Church, 11 Union St., Livermore Falls. Funeral services will be held at the Church on Thursday morning at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at the Turner Village Cemetery. Following services, all are welcome to attend a comfort reception at the Church, hosted by the hospitality Committee. Remembrance gifts may be given to the Church Bldg. Fund PO Box 242 Livermore Falls, Maine 04254. His family invites you to visit his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com to leave a message of condolence or a favorite memory. Arrangements are in the care of the Wiles Remembrance Center, 308 Franklin Road, (Rte. 133) Jay.