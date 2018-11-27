Carol A. Bennett (1946-2018)

FARMINGTON - Carol A. Bennett, 72. of Farmington passed peacefully at her home Saturday Nov. 24, 2018 surrounded by her family.

She was born Oct. 30, 1946 in Mars Hill, the daughter of Carlton and Beatrice (McCormick) Rand.

She attended high school in Presque Isle before moving to Rhode Island and working as a machinist making pumps for several years as a young woman. After marrying Charles, they moved back to Maine in 1979 and she went to work for Bass Shoe for 6 years and then worked for Sandy River Nursing Care Center and then Pinewood Terrace as a cook, retiring due to ill health in 2003.

She was a lifetime member and past president of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit #28 in Farmington. She continued to enjoy cooking and especially enjoyed her children and many grandchildren.

She is survived by three daughters; Carla Fitch and husband Tim of Wilton, Donna Bennett and companion Steve Brackett of Temple, DeAnna Trundy and husband Matt of Madison, two sons: Tommy Rand and wife Tina of Jay and Joe DiBiasio of R.I. Fifteen grandchildren and twenty six great-grandchidren. Two brothers; Roland Rand and wife Marlene of Presque Isle and Ronald Rand of Madison.

She is predeceased by her husband Charles Bennett, her parents, grandson Braydon Portie, and two brothers William Moran and John Rand

A Memorial Service will be held Friday Nov. 30, 2018 from the Calvary Hill Baptist Church 195 Rte. 2 East, Wilton, at 3 p.m. with Pastor B. Trask officiating. Public memorial committal services will be Monday Dec. 3, 2018 at 1:00PM at Maine Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery, Civic Center Drive in Augusta (original cemetery). Inurnment at the columbarium niche beside her late husband, Charles Bennett. Remembrance gifts may be made to the Harold Alfond Cancer Center 361 Old Belgrade Road, Augusta, Me. 04330. Arrangements are under the care of Wiles Remembrance Centers; Adams- McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Rd. Farmington ME.

