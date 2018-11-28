Carol A. Gould (1946-2018)

PORTLAND - Carol Gould, 72, of South Paris passed unexpectedly on Friday, Nov. 23 at Mercy Hospital in Portland with her family by her side.

Carol was born May 3, 1946. The daughter of Yvette (Soucy) and L. Stewart Gould. She was a graduate of the MCI class of 1964. After graduating she moved to Washington D.C. to work for the federal government, before returning to Maine to work for GH Bass, Pineland, and the State of Maine where she spent 18 years before retiring in 1991. During her time working for the State of Maine she was very active in the Maine State Employees Union.

Retirement didn’t stick too long as she most recently worked at town of South Paris and the local water district, as well as the Fryeburg Fair.

She was passionate about her community and giving back. She spent many years entertaining the children of Oxford County by dressing up as Mrs. Clause for the Christmas season. She was President of the American Legion Auxiliary Foster-Carroll Post No. 72., and an active member of the Red Hat Ladies.

Carol loved to travel, most recently taking a trip to Disney in 2017 with her sister and family to celebrate her 71st birthday. She enjoyed spending time at race tracks all over and would often be seen at Loudon or Oxford Plains Speedway.

Survived by her daughter Stephanie (Gould) Fournier and her husband Jason, Sr. of Vt, brother Rick Gould & his wife Lorri of Waterboro, sister Joan (Gould) Naigle & her husband Elmer “Sandy” of Portland; six grandchildren; Wyllow, Wynter, Yvette, Ambyr, Ivy, and Jason, Jr.; as well as a large extended family. She was predeceased by her parents and sister Elaine (Gould) Batting.

Family and friends may attend a time of visitation on Wednesday, Nov. 28 from 1-3pm at Chandler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 45 Main Street, South Paris with a service to follow at 3pm. Foster-Carroll Ladies Auxiliary, Post # 72 will participate as part of the service. In lieu of flowers those wishing may make donations in her memory to Foster-Carroll American Legion Auxiliary, Church St., South Paris. Online condolences may be shared with her family at www.chandlerfunerals.com.