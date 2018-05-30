Carol Ann Labbe (1953-2018)

LIVERMORE FALLS - Carol Ann Labbe, 64, passed peacefully in her sleep on May 17, 2018.

She was born Carol McDonald to parents Frank and Helen McDonald on Aug. 12, 1953.

She grew up in Riley and attended Jay schools, where she learned to twirl baton. During a high school basketball game, she met Randall Labbe, who would become her husband on May 26, 1973. They enjoyed almost 45 years together and raised 2 children.

She enjoyed seeing live bands and dancing, participating in shenanigans, roller skating, camping, playing scrabble and time spent with good friends and her family. She always wore her beautiful smile. She was a good listener without passing judgement and a sound advisor. So many will miss going to her with our celebrations and our problems.

She had various jobs but her most beloved one was as a mother and a homemaker and later as Nana. We have fond memories of her enjoying bathing in the sun, enjoying the beach, and tending her beautiful flower gardens.

Carol is survived by her husband, Randy, her son Tod Labbe (Heather), her special daughter, best friend and caregiver Samantha (Rick) Mitchell, Granddaughters Kaylie and Violet Mitchell, Maekaya and Noelle-Joel Labbe, her siblings Anita (Marshall) Holman, Frank (Shelley) McDonald Jr., Arthur (Bernie) McDonald, Wanda and many special friends.

She was predeceased by her parents Frank and Helen and her brother Theodore “Teddy” McDonald.