Carol Anne Pillsbury Boyd (1944-2018)

STRONG - Carol Anne Pillsbury Boyd, 74, passed away on April 29, 2018 at CMMC in Lewiston, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Strong on January 27, 1944, the daughter of Charles Oscar Pillsbury and Hazel Mae (Ross) Pillsbury. She graduated from Strong High School in the class of 1962. On May 25, 1963, Carol married the love of her life, Carlton Fred Boyd, who passed away on November 2, 2016. In her early years, Carol worked at Forster’s in Strong, Farmington Shoe Shop, babysitting, and EJ’s Market in Strong. She enjoyed camping with friends and family, along with family outings. Carol and Carlton founded C&C Maple Syrup, which was a family run business. She enjoyed the outdoors and loved her family deeply.

Carol is survived by; her two sons, Steven Boyd Sr. And fiance` Shannon Friel of Strong, Duayne Boyd and wife Tonia of Strong; her grandsons, Steven Boyd Jr. and wife Jennifer of Phillips, Ethan Boyd and girlfriend Trisha Musser of Strong; her granddaughters, Stephanie Trenholm and husband David of Dresden, Samantha Nevedomsky and husband Luke of New Vineyard, and Justine Boyd of Industry; her great grandsons, Forrest Boyd of Industry, and Gaten Boyd of Phillips; her great granddaughters, Kylie Friel of Bethel, Remi-Lyn Boyd of Phillips, and Jacqulynn Boyd of Strong; her sister, Cathy Pinkham of Salem Township; brother, Stanley Ross and wife Marie of Old Orchard Beach; sisters in-law, Sheila Fay and husband Bill, Sharron Boyd and June Boyd; brothers in-law, Robert Boyd Sr. and wife Judy, and Robert Cook. She was predeceased by; her parents, Charles and Hazel Pillsbury; her brother, Norris Pillsbury; father in-law, Fred Boyd and mother in-law, Lillian Boyd; brothers in-law, Basil Boyd and Gary Boyd; and sister in-law, Nancy Cook.

Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, May 12, 2018, at 11 am, at the Village Cemetery in Strong, with Rev. Stanley Ross officiating. A small gathering will follow at Carol Boyd’s home to celebrate her life. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.