Carol (Boehm) Scribner (1945-2017)

Carol (Boehm) Scribner died unexpectedly on Tuesday evening, March 21, as spring was breaking here in Maine.

Carol was born Feb. 10, 1945 in Greensboro North Carolina, the first of five children for N. Edward and Margaret A. Boehm.

Carol was predeceased by her sister, Kathleen Margaret in 1953, her father in 2008 and brother Edward Leon in 2016. She is survived by her mother, Margaret Boehm of Lansing, Michigan; brothers Robert Boehm and Steven Boehm, both of Michigan; her children, Amy Scribner of Topsham and her kids, Isaiah, Jonah and Ellah; John Scribner of Bowdoinham and his wife Corie and their kids, Charles and Mollie; and many loving nieces and nephews.

She graduated from Sexton High School In Lansing, Michigan in 1963 and was in the Honors Society and already showing her love of art and science. She continued her studies at Kalamazoo College majoring in Biology where she met Charles Scribner. They both graduated in 1967 and married before joining the Peace Corps and living in the Philippines for two years.

Upon completing the Peace Corps, Carol and Charles moved to New Hampshire where they both taught elementary school. Carol found her calling and taught her entire life, moving to Maine with their young family. Carol opened, ran and taught in the Village School in Wilton, Maine from 1978 to 1993. Carol then moved to the Midcoast of Maine first in the Damariscotta area and eventually settling in Topsham, where she was close to her family and found a thriving community of like minded artists and believers in Peace.

Her daughter, Amy, and her son, John, were at her side when she died. We celebrate her life by knowing that she will always be there to guide us through the good times and the bad. We know beyond all doubt that she will be there to whisper in our ears: "You are doing the best that you can do." Thank you, Carol.

Donations in Carol’s name may be sent to Spindleworks, because as Carol says “everybody has a gift.” Send to: Spindleworks, 7 Lincoln Street, Brunswick, Maine, 04011.

A celebration of her life through stories and song will be held Saturday, March 25 from 1-3 pm at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 1 Middle Street, Brunswick, Maine, 04011. All are welcome.