Carol Jeanne Reynolds (1952-2017)

AUBURN – Carol Jeanne Reynolds, 65, of Chesterville, died late Friday afternoon at the Hospice House in Auburn with her family by her side.

She was born in Hartford, Conn., March 15, 1952, a daughter of Henry and Jeanne Barbara (McCarthy) Reynolds. She worked at GH Bass and Co., Sandy River Center for Health, and MBNA. She enjoyed knitting, reading, and dancing.

She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Heath and her husband, Eric of New Vineyard; a son, Dale Dustin of Livermore; six siblings, Olive Hatch, Ellen Murray, Evie Frost, Judy Reynolds, Henry Reynolds, Jr., and Curtis Reynolds; grandchildren, Tyler Mastine, Jebidiah Sullivan, and Savannah Dustin; a great grandchild, Emmit.

Condolences and tributes may be shared with the family on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

A Celebration of her Life will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. from the Bean’s Corner Baptist Church with Pastor Ira Hall, officiating. Cremation care has been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington.