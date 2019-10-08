Carol Judkins (1936-2019)

FARMINGTON - Carol L. Judkins of Farmington passed peacefully on Oct. 2, 2019 at Sandy River Center in Farmington, surrounded by her loving family.

Carol was born at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington, on Nov. 24, 1936, daughter of William and Helena Tutty of Wilton.

Carol was a 1955 graduate of Wilton Academy. She wed Gene R. Judkins, the love of her life, of Wilton on Sept. 8, 1956 and the following year, they started their family. Carol and Gene owned a grocery store on Main Street in Wilton. She also worked at G.H. Bass in the shipping department for many years, and at the Wilton Golf Course Pro Shop.

Carol was a beloved and loving wife of 63 years, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She enjoyed playing cards with friends, reading, gardening and yard work. She also loved listening to music and dancing, and her family loved to watch her dance with her husband and soulmate. They also enjoyed many evenings with friends at the VFW hall in Jay.

Carol is survived by; daughter, Jo-Ellen and husband Rick Nelson of Durham; two sons, Gary Judkins of Wilton, and Mark Judkins of Buxton; and many beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like to request that donations be made to the Sandy River Center, 119 Livermore Falls Road, Farmington ME 04938.

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled for later in the fall. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.