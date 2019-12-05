Carol Perez (1942-2019)

Carol W. Perez, 77, passed away in her home on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019.

Carol was born in Hartford, Conn., the second child and only daughter of Ormand and Doris West.

She attended Manchester High School before studying Spanish and French at Indiana University. During college she spent a year abroad, studying in Lima, Peru. It was a life-changing experience. After finishing her degree, she returned to South America to teach English in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where she met and married her husband, Ramon Alberto Perez.

Together, they moved back to the United States and built a house near Carol’s parents in Connecticut, where they lived for eight years. During that time they often traveled to Maine to camp and enjoy the outdoors. Eventually they made the move north and settled in Weld with their two children, Kim and David.

Ever busy, Carol soon got involved in the Weld Recreation Organization and Weld PTF. Later, she became a counselor and canoe trip leader at Camp Mechuwana in Winthrop. Carol loved the performing arts and was a fixture at musical and dramatic events around Franklin County. After retiring, she and RA moved to Farmington, where she could be found most nights at the Narrow Gauge Cinemas. For the last year and a half of Carol’s life, she and RA relocated to Twisp, Wash. to be close to their beloved granddaughter, Imogen.

Carol lived to expand horizons, her own and those of the people around her. She started the Mt. Blue Spanish program and taught Spanish and French in the district for over 20 years. She became famous for her effervescence in the classroom. She mentored the high school International Club for many years and took students on exchange trips to Spain, Costa Rica, Argentina and Russia. She also guided adult trips all over the world – China, Russia, Peru, Galapagos Islands. Carol was a passionate multiculturalist, forever committed to increasing understanding and tolerance between people of the world. She leaves a world-wide community of valued friends.

Carol is survived by her husband, RA Perez; daughter, Kim Smith, and her husband, Troy Smith; son, David Perez, and his wife, Crystal Elliot-Perez; granddaughter, Imogen Perez; sister-in-law, Pat West; niece, Kristin West; as well as many more nieces, nephews, and in-laws.

Carol was predeceased by her parents, Ormand and Doris; her brother, Ormand; and nephew, Andrew.