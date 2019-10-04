Caroline Alicia Warmack Stone (1942-2019)

FARMINGTON - Caroline Alicia Warmack Stone passed away Oct. 2, 2019, at Franklin Memorial Hospital, with her family by her side.

She was born on Oct. 1, 1942 in Savannah, Ga. to Hardy C. & Lois de Beruff Warmack. Caroline attended school in Savannah and graduated from Savannah High School in 1960. She also graduated from Savannah School of Cosmetology, where she learned the art of hair-styling.

In 1961, she married the love of her life, James Stone. They relocated to Maine and began their family in 1964. Throughout the years, they lived in Rumford, Mexico and Rangeley, where she worked out of her home as a beautician. She also worked as a butcher, waitress and hostess. But her most important job and the one that gave her the most joy, was that of, wife, mother and grandmother. Her children and grandchildren are her pride and joy.

She was known to many “Beautiful” and that she was, both inside and out. She loved people and being the life of the party. She also loved to cook, sew, play cards and bowl.

She is survived by her husband of 57 year, James, a son Douglas and his partner PerriLynne of Mexico, a daughter Leslie Walton and her husband Kris of Dallas Plantation. Her sister Maryann Edinger of Savannah, a brother, Hardy of Atlanta Georgia. She is also survived by her granddaughter Alicia Lojas and husband TJ, and their beautiful daughter Lydia.

Caroline was predeceased by her parents, her brothers Richard and William and her beloved daughter Denise and grandson Stone Michael Walton.

Family and friends are invited to a celebration of her life at Moose Alley, Main Street, Rangeley, on Sunday Oct. 13 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial gifts in her memory to the Rangeley Town House Meal Site, 14 School Street, Rangeley, ME 04970.