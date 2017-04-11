Carolyn M. (Frost) McCarthy (1943-2017)

EMBDEN - Carolyn M. (Frost) McCarthy, 74, earned her angel wings when she passed away very peacefully April 8, 2017 at her home in Embden surrounded by her loving family.

She was born Jan. 24, 1943 in Wilton, the daughter of Royce W. and Blandine M. (Mosher) Frost.

She was educated in the schools of Wilton, The Forks, and Bingham High School. She worked many years in the shoe industry and later became a self-taught accountant for the family run business of E.J. McCarthy & Grandsons. On January 16, 1960, she married Edgar “Ed” J. McCarthy in Skowhegan. During their marriage they found many things in common to enjoy including trips to Florida and Nashville with the company of many friends, camping, dancing and wildlife. Carolyn also enjoyed crafts, dolls made from seashells collected in Florida, crocheting, ceramics and planning parties for family gatherings.

Carolyn is survived by her husband of 57 years, Edgar “Ed” J. McCarthy of Embden; four daughters, Terry Bishop and husband Chris (very special son-in-law) of Embden, Chrystal Comeau of Embden, Marlene McCarthy and significant other Norris “Buddy” Clough of Madison, Dolores “Lori” Foster and husband Wayne of Clifton; grandchildren, Edgar Lancaster and wife Erica of Anson, Timothy Lancaster Jr. and wife Jamie of Anson, Casey Jo Comeau and husband Cory of Madison, Marcus Moody of Skowhegan, Michelle Moody and husband Casey of Skowhegan, Todd Foster and wife Kate of Eddington; great grandchildren, Zackery, Alexis, Brody, Bristol, Korbyn, Emma, Damion, Lilly, Kamron, and Eli; two very great nephews that she got joy from daily, Lane and Sawyer Frost; her loving mother, Blandine Frost; many special nieces, nephews, and cousins; she was a devoted sister to Carmeline Emmons ad husband Doug; Colette Nightingale and husband Carroll; Frank Frost and wife Debbie; Jack Frost and wife Robin; uncle, Herbert Mosher and wife Emma; aunt, Shirley Tracy and husband Lee; She shared many special memories with her best friends Joseph and Susan Cloutier, Mark and Carol Brochu; many, many friends from Florida, too many to mention.

She was predeceased by her father, Royce W. Frost; sister Cheryl White and husband Sam; a special nephew, Sam White III; grandparents, Mdeline Holt, Calbert Mosher, William and Martha Frost; mother and father-in-law, Lewis and Adelia McCarthy; brothers and sisters-in-law, Eddie and Eva McCarthy, Loraine and Roy Gallant, Earnest and Verna McCarthy, Elinor and Wilfred Dubois;; son-in-law, Joseph Dan Comeau.

A special thank you to her devoted sister, Carmeline Emmons and daughter, Kathleen Gray and Jacque Mason. The family would like to thank Wendy Dicranian, FNP, office staff, and MaineGeneral Hospice, special nurses who provided exceptional care, Brenda, Heather, Nancy, Michelle, Bill, and Carey and Pastor Jeff Beals. Their loving care and support was greatly appreciated during this difficult journey.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Carolyn’s memory to MaineGeneral Hospice, PO Box 828, Waterville, Maine 04903.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.