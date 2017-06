EMBDEN - Carolyn M. (Frost) McCarthy, 74, earned her angel wings when she passed away very peacefully, April 8, 2017 at her home. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 10, 2017 at 2 p.m. at her home on 88 Gordon Drive in Embden. Arrangements by Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, Skowhegan.