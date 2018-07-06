Carolyn Mae Allen (1942-2018)

FARMINGTON - Carolyn Mae Allen, 76, passed away at Sandy River Center in Farmington on July 2, 2018.

She was born on June 27, 1942 in Strong, the daughter of John and June (Millett) Wahl.

On May 31, 1975, Carolyn married David Allen in Wilton. For 28 years, Carolyn sold Avon products, receiving many Albee Awards for top sales. Over the years, she also worked in local shoe shops, at Franklin Memorial Hospital, and at UMF, retiring 20 years ago. Carolyn loved camping, fishing and collecting and refunding coupons.

Carolyn is survived by her husband of 43 years, David Allen of West Farmington; her children, Raymond Nile and wife Marsha of Temple, Theresa True and husband David of Temple, Dawn Dumas and husband Mike of Bowdoin, Shannon Rolbiecki and husband Kurt of New Portland, David Allen and partner Diane of New Hampshire; eleven grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by her parents; her daughters, Darlene Alexander and Bonnie Ferguson; her son, Lee Nile; and her brother, John Wahl Jr.

Donations in Carolyn’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 383 US Rte 1, Suite 2C, Scarborough, ME 04074.

On Saturday, July 14, 2018, visitation will be held from 10 am to 12 noon at Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME. Immediately following, a graveside service will be held at the Village Cemetery, Cummings Hill Rd, in Temple, with Rev. John Gensel officiating.