Carolyn N. Farrington, 87

ANSON - Carolyn N. Farrington, age 87, passed away Saturday morning on June 2, 2018, at her daughter's home in Anson.

Carolyn was the daughter of a New Sharon couple, George and Clara Davis. She grew up always doing her share of the work at the family farm, Silver Valley Farm, as well as showing their prize cattle at State Fairs. She graduated from New Sharon High School where she was captain of her basketball team.

After high school, she went to Farmington State Teacher's College majoring in Home Economics and after that, Bernard's Beauty School in Lewiston. It was during this time that she met and fell in love with Rodney Farrington.

They married and started their family. Within a few years, they were able to purchase their own farm called Farrington Ridge Farm in Wales where they built a herd of dairy cattle. It was time to move on.

They traded the farm for a property in Fairfield where they grew a large field of vegetables and sold fruits and vegetables. They later added homemade ice cream to Farrington's Ice Cream & Vegetable Stand. It was during this time that Carolyn fought and won her battle with breast cancer. They sold the Fairfield property to start their last business adventure when they bought Thompson's Restaurant in Bingham. A few years later Rodney got very sick, Carolyn sold the restaurant and bought a home in Skowhegan near the hospital. She nursed Rodney and sold Real Estate until Rodney passed.

Carolyn was capable of anything she ever set her mind to. She was an amazing cook and an accomplished artist. For Carolyn the most important thing in her life was raising her three children who she loved and cherished above all else. Her Love for God and all of his beautiful creations was evident, for every day she would marvel over the birds or flowers, animals or even leaves dancing in the breeze. She will always be remembered for her beautiful smile and the most gentle and tender heart. We will all miss her so very much.

We would like to extend a very heartfelt Thank You to her wonderful hospice family. She loved them and thought of them as her angels, so did we.

Carolyn is survived by her children: daughter Deborah Farrington and partner Kathleen of Anson; son Daniel Farrington and wife Jann of North Monmouth; daughter Pamela Farrington Ryan; Two brothers, Richard Davis and wife Cathy of New Sharon and James Davis and wife Maritza of Florida; brother-in law Erland Farrington and wife Cheryl of Jay; Two sister-in laws, Beady Farrington of Jay and Priscilla Farrington of Jay; four grandchildren, Kevin Ryan of Portland, Jeremy Ryan and companion Theresa of Sumner, Krista Harding and husband Anthony of Litchfield and Katie Ouellette and husband Derik of Wales; seven great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her parents: George and Clara Davis; husband Rodney Farrington; two siblings, sister, Gloria Wadsworth and infant brother, James K. Davis.

Graveside services will be held on June 16, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. at the Stubbs Mills Cemetery in East Jay.

Gifts may be given in her memory to Maine General Community Hospice at 10 Water Street in Waterville.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.