Carolyn O’ Brien (1937-2019)

FARMINGTON - Carolyn O' Brien, 82, passed away at Edgewood Nursing Home on Dec. 21, 2019, after a lengthy illness.

She was born on July 3, 1937. Carolyn was affectionately known as “Auntie” to many who knew her.

She was born in Waltham, Mass., and worked in the banking industry, as well as information technology. Widowed at an early age, she moved to Maine where she lived in Naples for some time before moving to Farmington to be closer to family. Carolyn was a talented, creative person who had a great love for sewing. A dog lover, her happiest moments were spent raising her Yorkies. Carolyn was a devoted member of the Catholic church, and St. Joseph’s Parish in Farmington.

She was predeceased by her husband, Francis Patrick O'Brien; brother in-law, David Hays; and nephew Christopher Hays.

She is survived by her sisters, Charlotte Hays of Sudbury, Mass., and Margaret Blanchet of Nashua, NH; and her brother, William Blanchet of Farmington. She dearly loved her nephew, Michael Blanchet; nieces Laurie Mateo, and Deborah Hays; grand-nephew Drew Blanchet; and grand-nieces Rileigh Blanchet and Anna Speth. A mass will be held at St. Joseph's Church, 122 Middle St., Farmington on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at 11 a.m. Friends and family are welcome.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.