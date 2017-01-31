Carolyn P. Floyd (1951-2017)

WATERVILLE - Carolyn Penney Floyd, a woman of uncommon grace and goodness, died at home in Waterville on Jan. 21, 2017, eleven weeks after a cancer diagnosis.

Penney was born to Paul and Emily Floyd on April 7, 1951, in Farmington, where she spent her childhood. She graduated from Colby College in Waterville, where, early in her senior year, she met her future husband, Chuck Lakin. They have been a couple since their first date, a Halloween party in 1972. Now that’s scary!

Following graduation, she spent a year in Boston before moving to Iowa to be with Chuck while he was attending Library School. They made many close friends over their seven years in Iowa, during which time Penney earned her nursing degree, following her mother into a nursing career. After working in a local hospital for a year, it was time for Penney to be closer to her parents.

Penney and Chuck moved back to Waterville, where Penney found her calling as an operating room nurse at Inland Hospital, before gravitating to ophthalmology--the medical specialty her father practiced--working for Maine Eye Care until she retired in 2013. The surgeons found that things just went better with Penney’s calm, competent presence in the operating suite.

Penney did part-time proof reading for a publishing company. She volunteered with several non-profit organizations, primarily Hospice volunteers. She walked every day and was a wonderful vegetarian cook. She learned to love gardening in their backyard in Waterville. And always, she was very attentive to the needs of her aging parents until their deaths.

When Penney was diagnosed with a brain tumor in early November, her large group of friends and admirers provided daily support to both Penney and Chuck.

Following her death, and according to her wishes, her body was carefully washed and dressed and she was placed in the pine coffin made by Chuck. It was moved to a place of honor in the house for three days of visitation, a window cracked open to allow in the cool Maine air. During this time, many came to say goodbye and, if they chose, to write something on her coffin.

On the fourth day, she was taken to a green cemetery, where her coffin was laid gently in the ground by friends and family. Flowers were scattered on her coffin, following which those who wished to help filled in the grave. It was very moving and all were grateful to have had the opportunity to participate.

Penney was predeceased by her parents, Paul and Emily, and by her older brother Carl.

She is survived by her husband Chuck Lakin, her older brother David and wife Bets Cole of Elmira, Oregon and their children Nicholas and McKenzie; by her older brother Brian of Portland, Oregon, by Carl’s partner Helene Anderson of East Lyme, Conn., and by her nieces Lynne Floyd of Waterford, Conn. and Rebecca Floyd of Manchester, Conn.

There will be a Celebration on Saturday, Feb. 4, starting at 4 p.m. in the parish hall of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 60 Eustis Parkway, Waterville. Donations to Hospice Volunteers of Waterville Area, 304 Main Street, Waterville, ME 04901.