Cassandra ‘Sandy’ May (Davis) Richard (1964-2019)

LEWISTON - Cassandra "Sandy" May (Davis) Richard, 55, of Wilton, passed away suddenly Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 at Central Maine Medical Center.

She was born Nov. 2, 1964 to Noella (Tyler) Davis and Clifford Davis. Sandy spent her last few hours surrounded by her family and her friends.

Sandy graduated from Sunrise Christian Academy and started working at G.H. Bass Shoe until they closed. She then attended the University of Maine in Augusta to study Business, while working a Dyables in Farmington. Sandy then went to work at Jarden’s Plastic Company in Wilton, where she worked for the last 18 years.

Sandy loved to camp with her family, hike, go kayaking and draw. She had a love for playing music with her guitar. She was a family oriented, loving person. Sandy lived her life helping others unselfishly. She was the life of every party or event. Her personality is one that was loved by all and will live on through her family and friends.

She is predeceased by her mother Noella, father Clifford, Sister Chris and a brother Leroy.

She is survived by her two sons; Justin Lowe and his wife Sabrina and their son Liam of Wilton, Peter Richard and his daughter Cadence of North Carolina, Niece Sheila Davis and her significant other Dan and their two children Daniel and Autumn of Chesterville, Michael Davis and his significant other Ashden Moore and their daughter Ella of Wilton, a sister Linda Davis of Portland and cousins Ricky Davis, Wendy Brown, Fawn Hutchinson, Shawn Latham and many others.

There will be a celebration of Sandy’s life on Dec. 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Living Waters Assembly of god, at 547 Wilton Road, Farmington, Maine. A grave side service will be held in summer of 2020, date TBD.