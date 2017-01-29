Catherine A. Nicholson (1937-2017)

AUGUSTA - Catherine A. Nicholson, 79, passed away on Jan. 18, 2017, at her home in Augusta after a period of failing health.

She was born on June 6, 1937 in Trenton, N.J., the daughter of Bronce and Gladys (Reed) Brezale.

She worked many years in the food service industry, most recently at Colby College. She loved being outdoors, decorating for the change of seasons, especially Christmas; she always had a tree decorated in her home.

Catherine is survived by two sons, Arthur R. Williams of Augusta, and Guy Williams of Newport, N.H.; a daughter, Brenda Lee Williams of Claremont, N.H.; sisters, Betty Schott and Doris Weiss; many grand and great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, Ed Nicholson; parents, Bronce and Gladys Brezale; and brother, Bronce B.

At Catherine’s request, there will be no visitation hours or funeral service.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.