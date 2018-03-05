Catherine Elizabeth (Smith) Munn (1933-2018)

ATHENS - Catherine Elizabeth (Smith) Munn passed away February 25, 2018. She was born December 12, 1933, the daughter of Clayton Longfellow Smith and Edith Day Smith. She married Onal B. Munn in 1952 and together they raised their family on “the flats." They instilled good old fashioned common sense and values in all their children and modeled a great work ethic. Catherine became a nurse after her children were all in school and worked for most of her career at Redington-Fairview General Hospital.

Catherine loved having big family gatherings with lots of food and music. She was known for her baked beans and always made enough for a big crowd. She hosted many pool parties and barbeques and holiday get-togethers. She enjoyed the company of her sister Jean who often came to visit. Together they traveled through the Panama Canal and with Sister Eleanor they visited the Grand Canyon and Mexico. She went to Italy and Sicily to visit her granddaughter and was especially delighted to be part of a Papal blessing at the Vatican. She also loved tracing her Smith family roots and found to be descended from a Mayflower passenger. She and her sisters spent time traveling to Machias and other areas digging into their roots. Genealogy was a hobby that consumed many happy hours. She made each of her children a wonderful pictorial scrapbook on their dad that will be cherished forever. She was always up for an adventure, travel, camping, visiting an historical site, but mostly she loved having her family near.

She is survived by her children Maureen Adams and companion Rick Merrill, Mike and wife Norma, Steve and wife Terri, Mark and companion Mary, Rebecca and Bill Oakes, Bruce and wife Vivian, and stepson Tim, 14 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. Sister Jean Goodfield, Eleanor Chambers, and brother Rex Smith, and many special nieces, nephews and extended “family."

Words from a grandchild: “Nana was such a spitfire who’s wit, kindness and acceptance of all was unparalleled. She held the best Christmas Eve gatherings, she was always welcoming to anyone who crossed her path. She loved her family so deeply.” (Katie Munn)

The family would like to thank Maine General Homecare and Hospice for the wonderful care they provided with special thanks to Nancy, Nicole, Michelle and Sandra.

At her request there will be a celebration of life announced at a later date, with food and music in the spring after a graveside service at Mt. Rest Cemetery in Athens. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent to a charity/cause of your choice.

Arrangements under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, Skowhegan.